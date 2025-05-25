x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond

Published on May 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond
image
All eyes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested in Kerala by AP Police
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy
image
Allu Aravind about the Real Facts about Theatre Strike and other Controversies

Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond

Only the close insiders and top producers of Telugu cinema are aware about who started the movement of ‘Theatre Strike’ in Nizam region. Soon, the top of ‘Aa Naluguru’ is back and social media is flooded with posts and several netizens expressed their views. With all the happening and active producers making it clear that they are against the percentage basis for theatres, the discussion turned weak. The concept of Theatre Strike came to an end after Pawan Kalyan’s office issued a strong statement. Insiders say that those who started this are well aware that Pawan is unhappy with the happenings. A sudden press conference was planned on Saturday to end the strike.

Mega Producer Allu Aravind interacted with the media today evening and he made it clear that he has no involvement in the recent happenings and he never attended any of the meetings. He also clarified that he has less than 15 theatres under lease across the Telugu states. His speech was fair enough and it was clear that he wasn’t involved in this. The allegations pointed out Dil Raju, Shirish, Suresh Babu and Asian Suniel. They are the biggest players in the Nizam region in distribution and exhibition.

It’s time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to step out and express their views to keep an end to the controversies. They have to respond before this negative wave impacts them and their businesses.

Previous All eyes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
else

TRENDING

image
Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond
image
All eyes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Allu Aravind about the Real Facts about Theatre Strike and other Controversies

Latest

image
Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond
image
All eyes on Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested in Kerala by AP Police
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy
image
Allu Aravind about the Real Facts about Theatre Strike and other Controversies

Most Read

image
Former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested in Kerala by AP Police
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy
image
Telangana Phone Tapping : US Homeland Security Begins Proceedings

Related Articles

Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look