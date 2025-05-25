Time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to Respond

Only the close insiders and top producers of Telugu cinema are aware about who started the movement of ‘Theatre Strike’ in Nizam region. Soon, the top of ‘Aa Naluguru’ is back and social media is flooded with posts and several netizens expressed their views. With all the happening and active producers making it clear that they are against the percentage basis for theatres, the discussion turned weak. The concept of Theatre Strike came to an end after Pawan Kalyan’s office issued a strong statement. Insiders say that those who started this are well aware that Pawan is unhappy with the happenings. A sudden press conference was planned on Saturday to end the strike.

Mega Producer Allu Aravind interacted with the media today evening and he made it clear that he has no involvement in the recent happenings and he never attended any of the meetings. He also clarified that he has less than 15 theatres under lease across the Telugu states. His speech was fair enough and it was clear that he wasn’t involved in this. The allegations pointed out Dil Raju, Shirish, Suresh Babu and Asian Suniel. They are the biggest players in the Nizam region in distribution and exhibition.

It’s time for Suresh Babu and Dil Raju to step out and express their views to keep an end to the controversies. They have to respond before this negative wave impacts them and their businesses.