Tollywood Producers struggling between Budgets and Remunerations

The Telugu film business has turned completely inconsistent and it is completely tough to predict about the film’s business during the initial days of launch or shoot. Gone are the days of the lead actors having a strong theatrical and non-theatrical market. It is now unpredictable. But our producers are lining up new films taking huge risks. None of the young actors have a solid market and it all depends on the buzz that is generated. Nani has a strong non-theatrical market but his theatrical market is not consistent. The non-theatrical rights of almost all the young Tollywood actors for their upcoming movies are unsold.

Though some of the actors are compromising on their pay, the producers have to take a considerable risk. If a film fares well in theatres, it would be a profitable film or else, the producer is staring at huge losses. Actors like Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Ravi Teja and others have lost their hold after the Hindi non-theatrical market has seen a huge decline. But there are several producers heading for risks with these actors. Some of the producers have decided to close the digital deals in advance before commencing the shoot but the final result about the film’s recovery depends on theatrical business and the final run.

Several Tollywood producers are stuck between the budgets, business deals and the remunerations of the actors.