Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

The first half of 2025 is not great for Tollywood. Most of the big and medium budget films have ended up as disasters. Several big-budget attempts that are planned for release during summer are pushed to the later half of 2025. The second half of the year is quite crucial for Telugu cinema and it has a list of films featuring stars lined up. Two Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will test their luck with Vishwambara and Akhanda 2 in the month of September. Prabhas’ pan-Indian film Raja Saab is slated for December 5th release across the globe.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will have two releases: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG releasing in July and September. Superstar Rajinikanth’s biggest film Coolie will release in August. NTR’s first Bollywood outing War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan will release during the Independence Day weekend. Vijay Deverakonda who has been waiting for a solid hit will test his luck in July with Kingdom. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is gearing up for August 27th release across the globe.

Teja Sajja’s Mirai will release on September 5th and it is made on a huge budget. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kadaa, Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Akhil’s Lenin, Nikhil’s Swayambhu are also in the race to release this year. Among the dubbing movies, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi will release on September 5th. Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 will release on October 2nd. Suriya’s Karuppu and Karthi’s Sardar 2 will release in October. 2025 second half will have a lot of releases lined up.