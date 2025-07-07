x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

Published on July 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?
image
Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

The first half of 2025 is not great for Tollywood. Most of the big and medium budget films have ended up as disasters. Several big-budget attempts that are planned for release during summer are pushed to the later half of 2025. The second half of the year is quite crucial for Telugu cinema and it has a list of films featuring stars lined up. Two Veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will test their luck with Vishwambara and Akhanda 2 in the month of September. Prabhas’ pan-Indian film Raja Saab is slated for December 5th release across the globe.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will have two releases: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG releasing in July and September. Superstar Rajinikanth’s biggest film Coolie will release in August. NTR’s first Bollywood outing War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan will release during the Independence Day weekend. Vijay Deverakonda who has been waiting for a solid hit will test his luck in July with Kingdom. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is gearing up for August 27th release across the globe.

Teja Sajja’s Mirai will release on September 5th and it is made on a huge budget. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kadaa, Kiran Abbavaram’s K Ramp, Akhil’s Lenin, Nikhil’s Swayambhu are also in the race to release this year. Among the dubbing movies, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi will release on September 5th. Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 will release on October 2nd. Suriya’s Karuppu and Karthi’s Sardar 2 will release in October. 2025 second half will have a lot of releases lined up.

Next Nagarjuna in a Remake? Previous Ranbir Kapoor’s Record Remuneration for Ramayana Franchise
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s Nephew Maadhav’s Debut With Maremma
image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Shocker: Sharwanand’s Three Films in Financial Mess
image
Nagarjuna in a Remake?
image
Tollywood Second Half 2025: Biggest Bets Loading

Most Read

image
Last chance for PJR’s son to revive political career
image
Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi for Key Official and Political Discussions
image
KTR’s secret meeting with Lokesh, Any chance ?

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie