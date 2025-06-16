Trisha scores six flops in a row

Trisha Krishna is among those very few female stars who stood the test of time despite heavy competition from new-gen actresses. She continues to bag numerous big-ticket offers despite being on the wrong side of 40 years. However, she is unable to make a minimum impact as many of her recent films failed to elevate her stardom further.

The phenomenal success of ’96’ revitalized her career and brought her back into the game. She portrayed a significant role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and bagged brownie points for her performance. Since then, she scored a series of flops in the last couple of years. Films like Leo, Identity, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly couldn’t live up to the expectations at the box office. She couldn’t get any deserving roles in these films and resulted in erosion of stardom. Her attempt with a solo thriller Road also didn’t do any favour to her.

Kamal Hassan’s Thug Life ended as massive disastrous and Trisha’s character received heavy criticism from all quarters. This is her sixth flop in a row. Though she managed to grab the eyeballs with her special role in Vijay’s GOAT, there is not much for her to cheer with respect to full length roles.

She has now pinned all her hopes on two upcoming biggies. While Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishambhara is facing significant delays, Suriya’s 45th film is set for release in the coming days. She would be hoping that her flop streak would end with these films.