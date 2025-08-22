Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors

The Telugu Unions have been protesting for a hike and the strike came to an end after 18 days. This has been an unexpected break for actors who are working without breaks. During August and September, no actor takes breaks and they are focused on work. In this unexpected break, most of the actors have discussed scripts with upcoming directors and filmmakers. Most of them had a productive time focusing on the developments of their upcoming projects. All the young actors have spent ample time with their families utilizing this break.

Some of them also had a chilling time partying with friends during this break time. None of the actors have responded about the Union strike except Megastar Chiranjeevi who initiated talks and tried to resolve the issue. Superstar Mahesh Babu flew off to South Africa for the upcoming schedule of SS Rajamouli’s film. Allu Arjun resumed the shoot of Atlee’s film in Mumbai and the Union strike rarely had an impact on the film as the shoot is completely happening in Mumbai. Most of the Telugu film shoots will resume from today and some of them are planned from Monday. On the whole, it is a huge relief and refreshing break for the actors of Telugu cinema. They will have to work without breaks to meet the deadlines of their upcoming releases.