x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

Published on August 22, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
image
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

War 2 carried big expectations and the film featured Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. The film is also the next one from the YRF franchise. The film failed to live up to the expectations and it also reported low openings. The Independence Day weekend did not help War 2 and the makers will incur huge losses. Considering the budgets spent and the theatrical revenue in the final run, Yash Raj Films will lose big money. They have released the film on their own in most of the territories.

Reports say that they have to repay big money for the Telugu distributor S Naga Vamsi who bought the film for a fancy price. The losses are bigger for the production house than their previous biggie Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Rajinikanth’s Coolie also released along with War 2 and the film received better response and made bigger revenue than War 2. Coolie also made a bigger damage and it turned out to be a dent for the theatrical revenue of War 2. Yash Raj Films who are riding high with the super success of Saiyaara has received a huge shock through War 2.

Next Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors Previous Why did Ram choose a November Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

Latest

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
image
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

Most Read

image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2
image
Chandrababu directly pulls up MLA over NTR issue
image
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch