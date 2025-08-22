War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

War 2 carried big expectations and the film featured Hrithik Roshan and NTR playing the lead roles. The film is also the next one from the YRF franchise. The film failed to live up to the expectations and it also reported low openings. The Independence Day weekend did not help War 2 and the makers will incur huge losses. Considering the budgets spent and the theatrical revenue in the final run, Yash Raj Films will lose big money. They have released the film on their own in most of the territories.

Reports say that they have to repay big money for the Telugu distributor S Naga Vamsi who bought the film for a fancy price. The losses are bigger for the production house than their previous biggie Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Rajinikanth’s Coolie also released along with War 2 and the film received better response and made bigger revenue than War 2. Coolie also made a bigger damage and it turned out to be a dent for the theatrical revenue of War 2. Yash Raj Films who are riding high with the super success of Saiyaara has received a huge shock through War 2.