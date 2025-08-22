Why did Ram choose a November Release?

The release date announcement of Ram’s upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka was made yesterday and it came as a surprise. The makers have chosen to release the film on November 28th and it is in off season. November would be a dull season for films and usually there would be less releases. Andhra King Taluka has locked the release date in advance during November. All the upcoming holiday seasons are packed with releases and the makers of Andhra King Taluka have decided to avoid a clash with other notable films.

The digital streaming rights of Andhra King Taluka are sold to Netflix for a fancy price. Netflix has locked the streaming date of Andhra King Taluka for Christmas and they have asked the makers to plan the theatrical release accordingly. Hence, the team of Andhra King Taluka have decided to release the film during the last week of November. The film is directed by P Mahesh Babu and Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine. There are good expectations on the film and the shoot concludes next month.