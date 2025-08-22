x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why did Ram choose a November Release?

Published on August 22, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
image
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

Why did Ram choose a November Release?

The release date announcement of Ram’s upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka was made yesterday and it came as a surprise. The makers have chosen to release the film on November 28th and it is in off season. November would be a dull season for films and usually there would be less releases. Andhra King Taluka has locked the release date in advance during November. All the upcoming holiday seasons are packed with releases and the makers of Andhra King Taluka have decided to avoid a clash with other notable films.

The digital streaming rights of Andhra King Taluka are sold to Netflix for a fancy price. Netflix has locked the streaming date of Andhra King Taluka for Christmas and they have asked the makers to plan the theatrical release accordingly. Hence, the team of Andhra King Taluka have decided to release the film during the last week of November. The film is directed by P Mahesh Babu and Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine. There are good expectations on the film and the shoot concludes next month.

Next War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses Previous Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2
else

TRENDING

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses

Latest

image
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Glimpse: Tribute to Megastar
image
Union Strike: Productive Time for Actors
image
War 2 Financials: YRF at Biggest Losses
image
Why did Ram choose a November Release?
image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

Most Read

image
Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2
image
Chandrababu directly pulls up MLA over NTR issue
image
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch