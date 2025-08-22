Srisailam issue: Janasena leader as A1 and TDP MLA as A2

A couple of days ago, a fresh controversy erupted in Andhra Pradesh when a video featuring Telugu Desam Party Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and his followers confronting forest officials at a check post and attacking them surfaced on the social media. It was alleged that the MLA and his associates assaulted the forest officials during a routine check at the late hours and were also detained in a guest house till the early hours of Wednesday.

This matter has reached the government and both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the unruly behaviour of the MLA and his supporters. A probe was ordered into the matter and also directions were given to the police department to book a case even if the MLA was found breaking the law and resorting to nuisance. They made it very clear any such incidents would not be tolerated by the government no matter who is involved in the act.

Now, it is learnt that MLA’s close aide Routhu Ashok who happens to be the Srisailam incharge of Janasena party has been booked as the main accused in the brawl. He was named as A1 in this case while Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy was listed as accused number two. Both of them were booked under sections 115(2), 127(2),351(2) and 132 read with 3(5) of the BNS act.

A FIR was booked and further investigation is underway. It was stated that the MLA and his associate were booked for criminal force against a public servant while discharging official duties, causing simple hurt and wrongful confinement. As both the Janasena and TDP leaders were involved, it would be interesting to see how the government acts in this case if they are found guilty of the offence.