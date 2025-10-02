x
Update on NBK111

Published on October 2, 2025 by swathy

On the occasion of Vijayadasami, Director Gopichand Malineni shared exciting news that the Pooja Ceremony of his upcoming film #NBK111, starring the God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be held on October 24th. produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

This marks another powerful collaboration for Balakrishna, with expectations running high for a mass-action entertainer. Gopichand Malineni, known for delivering commercial hits, is set to bring out yet another intense and larger-than-life portrayal of NBK on screen. With the official launch set, #NBK111 is gearing up to be one of the most awaited projects of the year.

