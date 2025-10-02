Kantara Off to a Great Start

Kantara Chapter 1 has made a fantastic start at the box office. Despite low advance bookings until yesterday, the film surprised everyone by opening to packed houses today. The Dasara holiday played a key role in boosting the turnout, helping the film get off to a strong beginning. While the reviews are mixed, the numbers tell a different story. Kantara Chapter1 is showing sensational performance. Many shows are running housefull, and tickets are hard to get in several areas.

This unexpected response shows the power of a holiday release. It also proves that regional films, when made with strong content, can reach wider audiences beyond their original language. The film is expected to maintain its momentum over the weekend. If the current trend continues, Kantara Chapter 1 could emerge as a surprise box office winner. With strong footfalls and rising interest, the film has clearly connected with the audience.