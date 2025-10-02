YSRCP Decisions Pushed Students Away from Public School

Andhra Pradesh’s education sector has taken a severe hit over the past five years, with government schools losing credibility among parents. The previous YSRCP government once promised to prepare students for global competition, but its hasty and poorly thought-out policies drove families away from public institutions. During the pandemic, many parents admitted their children to government schools when private fees became unaffordable. Yet poor teaching standards and flawed decisions soon forced them back into private schools, exposing the fragility of the system.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2021–22, government schools had 43.89 lakh students. By 2023–24, that figure had dropped to 37.11 lakh, marking a decline of nearly 6.78 lakh in just two years. Meanwhile, private schools recorded a sharp rise in admissions, signaling a collapse of trust in government education. Adding to the controversy was the Vidya Kanuka kit scheme, where nearly 10 lakh excess kits were purchased in three years, despite lower student strength. With each kit costing around ₹2,300, questions over transparency and financial mismanagement remain unanswered.

The coalition government that took office in 2024 has begun tackling this crisis. While it inherited the fallout of previous policies, reforms are now underway to improve teaching quality, restore trust, and rebuild Andhra Pradesh’s education system for the future.