Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

US Issues Fresh Warning as Visa Curbs Deepen Uncertainty for Indians

Published on December 31, 2025 by Sanyogita

US Issues Fresh Warning as Visa Curbs Deepen Uncertainty for Indians

The United States has issued a fresh warning to foreign nationals, including Indians, as stricter immigration enforcement and visa scrutiny continue under the Trump administration. In a post shared by the US Embassy in India, authorities made it clear that violations of American law would invite serious criminal penalties. The message underlined Washington’s resolve to curb illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

The warning comes at a time when thousands of Indian professionals are facing delays in H 1B and H 4 visa appointments. Enhanced social media vetting and expanded background checks have led to sudden postponements of interviews, leaving applicants stranded and uncertain. Many interviews scheduled from mid December were deferred by several months, with some pushed as far as May next year.

Adding to the anxiety, the US administration has announced major changes to the H 1B visa selection process. From February 2026, visas will no longer be issued through a random lottery system. Priority will instead be given to applicants with higher salaries and advanced skills. Entry level and lower wage applicants are likely to face reduced chances. The administration has also proposed a steep 100,000 dollar fee on new H 1B visas, calling alleged misuse of the programme a national security concern.

India has formally raised concerns with the United States over the disruption caused by these changes. Diplomatic discussions are ongoing to address the situation. While President Donald Trump has acknowledged the need for global talent in certain sectors, the tightening of legal migration pathways has strained US India relations.

For Indian professionals, the message is clear. The path to working in the United States is becoming narrower, more expensive, and far more closely monitored.

