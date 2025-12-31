US Issues Fresh Warning as Visa Curbs Deepen Uncertainty for Indians

The United States has issued a fresh warning to foreign nationals, including Indians, as stricter immigration enforcement and visa scrutiny continue under the Trump administration. In a post shared by the US Embassy in India, authorities made it clear that violations of American law would invite serious criminal penalties. The message underlined Washington’s resolve to curb illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

The warning comes at a time when thousands of Indian professionals are facing delays in H 1B and H 4 visa appointments. Enhanced social media vetting and expanded background checks have led to sudden postponements of interviews, leaving applicants stranded and uncertain. Many interviews scheduled from mid December were deferred by several months, with some pushed as far as May next year.

Adding to the anxiety, the US administration has announced major changes to the H 1B visa selection process. From February 2026, visas will no longer be issued through a random lottery system. Priority will instead be given to applicants with higher salaries and advanced skills. Entry level and lower wage applicants are likely to face reduced chances. The administration has also proposed a steep 100,000 dollar fee on new H 1B visas, calling alleged misuse of the programme a national security concern.

India has formally raised concerns with the United States over the disruption caused by these changes. Diplomatic discussions are ongoing to address the situation. While President Donald Trump has acknowledged the need for global talent in certain sectors, the tightening of legal migration pathways has strained US India relations.

For Indian professionals, the message is clear. The path to working in the United States is becoming narrower, more expensive, and far more closely monitored.