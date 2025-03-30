Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth

Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu is seriously worried over the rising criminal mentality among youth in today’s society. The veteran leader stressed, how decreasing moral values in the present generation is threatening the peace and harmony in the society.

“Today we are regularly seeing news about incidents like sexual abuse of children, illicit relationships, women murdering husbands, children attacking and killing parents for property. These kind of crime incidents are extremely disturbing and underline the increasing criminal mentality among youth,” said M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ugadi Celebrations held by Swarna Bharati Trust at Athkur, near Vijayawada on Sunday.

“The reason for rising crime today is the lack of moral values in education system. When we studied, there was moral science subject. Instead of just studying, there was focus on wholesome development of the child. But unfortunately that’s missing in education system today. As a result we are seeing disturbing behavior among youth,” further explained former VP Venkaiah Naidu.

“To put an end to societal ills and ensure wholesome development of our children and youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced National Education Policy (NEP). It was introduced on the recommendation of Kasturi Rangan Committee. The new National Education Policy is an antidote to today’s societal ills,” explained Venkaiah Naidu, urging all state governments and political parties to support it, without resorting to any politics.

Pointing out that India was ‘Vishwaguru’ once, with universities like Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila and others, septuagenarian leader Venkaiah Naidu hoped that new National Education Policy will bring back India’s glory.