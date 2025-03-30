x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth

Published on March 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
SRH Vs HCA fight can be a big blow to ‘brand Hyderabad’
image
Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Clears Pending Bills Payment
image
One more Release for Nithiin in Summer
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Shot Loading

Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth

Venkaiah Naidu

Former Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu is seriously worried over the rising criminal mentality among youth in today’s society. The veteran leader stressed, how decreasing moral values in the present generation is threatening the peace and harmony in the society.

“Today we are regularly seeing news about incidents like sexual abuse of children, illicit relationships, women murdering husbands, children attacking and killing parents for property. These kind of crime incidents are extremely disturbing and underline the increasing criminal mentality among youth,” said M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ugadi Celebrations held by Swarna Bharati Trust at Athkur, near Vijayawada on Sunday.

“The reason for rising crime today is the lack of moral values in education system. When we studied, there was moral science subject. Instead of just studying, there was focus on wholesome development of the child. But unfortunately that’s missing in education system today. As a result we are seeing disturbing behavior among youth,” further explained former VP Venkaiah Naidu.

“To put an end to societal ills and ensure wholesome development of our children and youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced National Education Policy (NEP). It was introduced on the recommendation of Kasturi Rangan Committee. The new National Education Policy is an antidote to today’s societal ills,” explained Venkaiah Naidu, urging all state governments and political parties to support it, without resorting to any politics.

Pointing out that India was ‘Vishwaguru’ once, with universities like Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila and others, septuagenarian leader Venkaiah Naidu hoped that new National Education Policy will bring back India’s glory.

Next SRH Vs HCA fight can be a big blow to ‘brand Hyderabad’ Previous Andhra Pradesh Government Clears Pending Bills Payment
else

TRENDING

image
One more Release for Nithiin in Summer
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Shot Loading
image
Prabhas’ Spirit to be shot in Mexico

Latest

image
SRH Vs HCA fight can be a big blow to ‘brand Hyderabad’
image
Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Clears Pending Bills Payment
image
One more Release for Nithiin in Summer
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Shot Loading

Most Read

image
Venkaiah Naidu worried over rising criminal mentality among youth
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Clears Pending Bills Payment
image
Chandrababu launches P4 initiative ‘Margadarsi – Bangaru Kutumbam’ on Ugadi:

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions Nabha Natesh Slays In Style Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills MAD Square Team Press Meet Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos