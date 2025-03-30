SRH Vs HCA fight can be a big blow to ‘brand Hyderabad’

The disturbing news of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team management’s extreme disappointment over Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) unprofessional behavior, has come as big shock for Hyderabadi cricket lovers. This has not just pained cricket lovers of the region, but also presents a potential damage to Hyderabad’s brand image.

According to the news received till now, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been extremely miffed with HCA’s demand for extra complimentary tickets, inspite of allocating them the tickets as decided earlier.

What made matters worse is, inspite of SRH management assuring HCA that extra tickets matter will be settled amicably after discussions, HCA has been blocking access to complimentary tickets box and threatening and harassing SRH management. As Sunrisers team felt that it is the height of harassment from HCA, they have even threatened to pull out Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

What’s interesting in this issue is, SRH has specifically pointed fingers towards HCA president Jaganmohan Rao for the harassment and unprofessional behavior.

The allegation of SRH has come as a big shock for general public. But those who are familiar with Hyderabad cricket are not surprised by it. Because HCA office bearers are known for their misconduct and irresponsible behavior and HCA is not new to cheap controversies.

But one important aspect of this fight between Sunrisers Hyderabad team and Hyderabad Cricket Association is, the brand image of Hyderabad. If SRH pulls out of Hyderabad and decides to not play its matches in Hyderabad, due to HCA’s misdeeds, then it will be the city’s brand image, which will suffer most.

The fact that a few members from HCA are harassing SRH team consisting of international and national cricketers and even forcing it to quit from the city, raises serious question about the freedom, equality, law and order in the city. This also raises questions over the Telangana Government’s agility and ability in reining in on antisocial elements masquerading as sports administrators.

Hope, CM Revanth Reddy looks into the matter and settles the issue, before the damage is done.