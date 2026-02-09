Venky Unleashed HIGH Teaser: 4 Stories, One High

Blockbuster filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s close associate and longtime writing partner S Krishna makes a striking directorial debut with HIGH, an intense emotional drama. Produced by Harish Peddi, S Krishna, and Sekhar Divvela under Imagespark Entertainment and Myra Creations, the film’s gripping teaser has been unveiled online by Victory Venkatesh.

The teaser dives into four parallel worlds, each led by characters chasing their own definition of high. A woman exhausted by suffering seeks control over her death. A man spirals into greed and addiction. A young woman fights to reclaim her dignity. And her lover pursues life-threatening thrills, flirting with the edge of destruction.

S Krishna stitches these arcs together with sharp emotional contrast- pain, rebellion, temptation, and redemption blending into a tense narrative fabric. The cast- Ananya Sharma, S Krishna, Pallavi Dora, Krishna Kamal, Sai Krishna, and Bulliraju, appears raw and intense, hinting at performance-driven storytelling.

Cinematographers Mallu Nayak and Suneel Reddy create an immersive visual tone, while Vikasa Badisa’s lively background score adds urgency to every moment. The teaser makes it clear- HIGH isn’t a routine drama but a bold, layered, and edgy ride.