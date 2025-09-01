Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda has dedicated more than a year to Kingdom and the actor is on a break after the film’s release. There are a lot of speculations going on about his next film which was on hold before the pooja ceremony. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the makers have revised the film’s budget. Vijay Deverakonda flew to the USA and the shoot of the film was delayed. The makers have kick-started the shoot of the film today in Hyderabad. Rashmika is the leading lady and the actress will join the sets of this big-budget attempt at a later date.

The film was announced this year on May 9th marking Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday. The movie is a period action drama set in the Rayalaseema region during the British colonial era in the 19th century. Ranabhoomi is the title considered and T Series, Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda has allocated bulk dates for the film and he will complete the shoot soon. The film releases next year.