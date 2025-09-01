x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next

Published on September 1, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next
image
August Box-office: Disastrous for Tollywood
image
Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot
image
Mithra Mandali Release Date Announced – Hitting Screens Worldwide on October 16th, This Diwali!

Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda has dedicated more than a year to Kingdom and the actor is on a break after the film’s release. There are a lot of speculations going on about his next film which was on hold before the pooja ceremony. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the makers have revised the film’s budget. Vijay Deverakonda flew to the USA and the shoot of the film was delayed. The makers have kick-started the shoot of the film today in Hyderabad. Rashmika is the leading lady and the actress will join the sets of this big-budget attempt at a later date.

The film was announced this year on May 9th marking Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday. The movie is a period action drama set in the Rayalaseema region during the British colonial era in the 19th century. Ranabhoomi is the title considered and T Series, Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda has allocated bulk dates for the film and he will complete the shoot soon. The film releases next year.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate Previous August Box-office: Disastrous for Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next
image
August Box-office: Disastrous for Tollywood
image
Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate
image
Vijay Deverakonda commences his Next
image
August Box-office: Disastrous for Tollywood
image
Official: RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot
image
Mithra Mandali Release Date Announced – Hitting Screens Worldwide on October 16th, This Diwali!

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Throws Open Challenge to YSRCP to Attend Assembly and Face Debate
image
Twin Verdicts Shake Telangana: Medical Admissions and Kaleswaram Project
image
Kaleshwaram Project Debate: CBI Probe at the Core of Telangana Politics

Related Articles

Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025