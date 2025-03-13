x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay slams Nirmala Sitharaman over Periyar remarks

Published on March 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s Champion Glimpse: Incredibly Breathtaking
image
Court Movie Review
image
Vijay slams Nirmala Sitharaman over Periyar remarks
image
Ram and Chandoo Mondeti Combo on Cards?
image
“Don’t Turn Tirumala Into a Concrete Jungle”: High Court

Vijay slams Nirmala Sitharaman over Periyar remarks

Actor turned politician Vijay defended social reformer Periyar, claiming the BJP is using Periyar to draw attention away from issues with the national government. Vijay pointed out Periyar’s good work, like fighting against child marriage, helping widows get remarried and standing up against caste-based violence. He also noted Periyar’s forward-thinking support for reservation, explaining his lasting popularity comes from supporting social justice a century ago. The leader of the TVK party asked if the Finance Minister is truly bothered by Periyar’s comments about the Tamil language and if so, she should ask the government to stop pushing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. Vijay argued that Periyar’s influence is still strong, as he can still cause controversy and hide criticism of the national government, which shows why Tamil Nadu still respects him.

Vijay’s statement follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech criticizing the DMK for honoring Periyar. She didn’t say his name, but implied that anyone who knows a little Tamil would understand who she meant. She blamed the DMK for treating someone like a God who had insulted Tamil. She said they would call him a Dravidian hero and used writings from a Tamil magazine to back up her point. Sitharaman went on, saying the DMK was not being honest about protecting Tamil. She stated that they praise and honor a man who often called Tamil a crude language, even calling him a leader of the Dravidian movement, calling this hypocritical. These comments also brought back the debate about the National Education Policy (NEP).

Next Court Movie Review Previous Ram and Chandoo Mondeti Combo on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s Champion Glimpse: Incredibly Breathtaking
image
Vijay slams Nirmala Sitharaman over Periyar remarks
image
Ram and Chandoo Mondeti Combo on Cards?

Latest

image
Roshan’s Champion Glimpse: Incredibly Breathtaking
image
Court Movie Review
image
Vijay slams Nirmala Sitharaman over Periyar remarks
image
Ram and Chandoo Mondeti Combo on Cards?
image
“Don’t Turn Tirumala Into a Concrete Jungle”: High Court

Most Read

image
“Don’t Turn Tirumala Into a Concrete Jungle”: High Court
image
Posani Gets Extended Stay
image
Vijaya Sai Reddy Faces CID Probe Over Alleged Illegal Share Transfers

Related Articles

Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions