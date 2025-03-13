Court Movie Review

court telugu movie review

Telugu360 Rating: 3/5

Natural Star Nani has been backing content-driven films through Wall Poster Cinema. On the stage of the pre-release event of his upcoming film Court, Nani asked the audience not to watch his upcoming film HIT 3 if they are not impressed with Court. This is a bold statement. Court has been premiered to the selected audience and the media two days before the release. Ram Jagadeesh is making his debut as director and the courtroom drama features Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sai Kumar, Harshavardhan and Rohini in the lead roles. The film is releasing on Friday and here is the review of Court.

The film is set in the backdrop of Vizag. Chandu (Harsh Roshan) is a youngster who is not responsible enough but earns for himself through part time jobs. He dreams to establish his own business. Jabili (Sridevi) is 17-years-old and she hails from a big family. She gets Chandu’s number and makes fun of him over the phone. Mangapathi (Sivaji) is a dominating character in Jabili’s family and he is her Uncle. He values family respect over money. Jabili loses her father during her young age and Mangapathi dominates the entire family with his decisions. Soon, Chandu and Jabili fall in love. Mangapathi comes to know about the love story of the youngsters. He turns uncontrollable and takes all the chances to trouble Chandu. He forces the cops to implement the POCSO Act on Chandu. He buys the cops, lawyers and everyone around. Chandu’s bail gets rejected for 78 days. Then comes Teja (Priyadarshi), a junior lawyer who takes up the challenge. The rest of Court is all about the hurdles, challenges that Teja faces and how he brings Chandu back home.

Analysis:

Court educates the audience about the POCSO Act and how it is misused. It is a strict act to prevent sexual assaults against minor girls and it is also misused because of the people in the society like Mangapathi. The first half of the film happens on a lighter note. Chandu and Jabili are quite good on screen and they emoted well. The youth will relate to their fresh love story. At the same time, the struggle of a junior lawyer like Teja is well established on a parallel note. The song on Chandu and Jabili is well picturized. Soon, Mangapathi’s character is introduced on a powerful note. A couple of incidents reveal how brutal he is? The interval portions are so well shot that they give a perfect lead for the second half. The first half is passable with enough impressive moments supported by the technical aspects. The best thing of the first half is the teenage love story never had any objectionable scenes and the team has to be appreciated.

The second half of Court does the job well. The director’s writing should be appreciated as the narration never got deviated. Though a major portion of the second half happens in the court, there is never a dull or boring moment. Priyadarshi takes the second half to the next level with his subtle performance. He could emote the best in some of the powerful episodes when Mangapathi is dominating the show. The second half of Court is also well balanced as the story doesn’t shift towards Priyadarshi. An unexpected video episode alters the fate of Chandu again. Losing his confidence, lawyer Teja gets back home. Surya getting back to the case in the next hearing is one of the most powerful episodes of the second half. Without breaking the logic of the court, the second half of the film is gripping and well presented. It was not an easy task for Teja to make Chandu walk free. All the threads are well explained. The pre-climax twist takes the film to the next level. No spoilers revealed. The impact of the POCSO Act is also well explained. The climax of Court is well packed with emotions and heart touching performances.

Performances:

Court became the right film because of the perfect cast. Everyone is a surprise in the film. Priyadarshi has been subtle as a struggling junior lawyer. He has been extremely confident throughout the second half. His equation with his mother and boss Sai Kumar is well presented. Harsh Roshan as Chandu is a perfect choice and he was apt in his role. Jabili aka Sridevi is a new find for Telugu cinema and she will stay for a longer time as an actress. Rohini garu gets a challenging role as a struggling mother. She rarely had dialogues in the film and she had to balance with the emotions. Her performance in the second half will be remembered. Sivaji as Mangapathi is a strong comeback for the actor. Court marks his debut as an aggressive actor and he would do more challenging roles in the future with this appreciation. Sai Kumar has done his job well and Harsha Vardhan gets a cunning act as a lawyer who is in the shadow of Mangapathi.

Kudos to Nani for backing a film like Court. Nani presenting the film is a huge plus for the film. Ram Jagadeesh has to be appreciated as a writer before as a director. He penned the entire second half with perfection after a well established first half. Vijay Bulganin gave a good song and a soothing background score. In the court, his background score elevated some of the scenes. The camerawork is good and the production values are decent. Ram Jagadeesh does a perfect job right from penning the right script to picking the right actors and delivering the product.

