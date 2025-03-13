Ram and Chandoo Mondeti Combo on Cards?

Ram Pothineni has delivered a series of flops. He has signed a sensible entertainer directed by P Mahesh Babu. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s shoot will be completed very soon. Chandoo Mondeti delivered two back-to-back hits like Karthikeya 2 and Thandel in the recent years. He has a commitment to work with Suriya but the film is delayed as Suriya is occupied with several films. Chandoo has a script ready for Ram and he met the Charming actor recently and discussed about collaborating together.

Allu Aravind’s GA2 Pictures will produce the project if all goes well. Chandoo is giving the final touches for the script and the narration will happen very soon. Ram is also discussing a mass entertainer to be directed by Harish Shankar. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace. Ram is in plans to work without breaks and he is taking up simultaneous projects. If all goes well, Ram will commence the shoots of both these new films this year.