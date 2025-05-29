Vijay wraps up Jana Nayagan

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is all set to make his full time entry into Tamil Nadu politics. The actor floated his political party and is shooting for his last film Jana Nayagan. The film is directed by H Vinoth and the shoot of the film is happening from last year. Vijay recently completed the shoot of his portions while the pending shoot of the film will be completed very soon.

Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and Bobby Deol is essaying the role of the lead antagonist. Vijay is said to have taken his highest ever remuneration for the film. Vijay is all set to keep his film career on hold. KVN Productions are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer. Jana Nayagan is announced for January 9th, 2026 release.