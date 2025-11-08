x
Home > Politics

Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination

Published on November 8, 2025 by swathy

Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination

Visakhapatnam is witnessing a rapid transformation after Google announced plans to set up a $15 billion data centre in the city. Once known mainly as a serene coastal destination, the city is now emerging as a new hub for business and technology. Companies that once viewed Visakhapatnam as a seaside retreat are now recognising it as a prime destination for investment.

Following the Google announcement, the buzz around Visakhapatnam has intensified. Leading real estate developers and major IT firms have turned their attention toward the city, eyeing it as Andhra Pradesh’s next big growth centre. For many, Visakhapatnam is becoming the preferred choice after Amaravati when it comes to expansion and investment.

This growing interest has sparked a real estate boom. The city’s skyline is set to change as large residential and commercial projects take shape. The Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging this growth with the vision of turning Visakhapatnam into a thriving commercial capital.

Top real estate groups such as Raheja, Sattva, and ANSR are among the first movers. These major players are planning massive projects in and around the city. The government has already approved proposals from these firms to begin development. Raheja Group is investing ₹2,172 crore in a project at Madhurawada as part of its business expansion. The company is also constructing a premium shopping mall in Visakhapatnam, which is expected to open in January.

Sattva Group is preparing to establish an integrated IT campus with an investment of ₹1,500 crore, while ANSR is planning a state-of-the-art Global Capability Centre and Innovation Campus.

According to Raheja COO Shravan Kumar, the company’s expansion into Visakhapatnam aligns with the Andhra Pradesh government’s vision for balanced growth across the state. He noted that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive approach and business-friendly policies played a key role in attracting new investors.

With global corporations, tech giants, and real estate developers converging on Visakhapatnam, the city’s profile is rising rapidly. Once a quiet coastal town, it is now becoming the face of Andhra Pradesh’s economic future, a symbol of modern development and global opportunity.

