x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Published on November 8, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Ram Charan’s next film Peddi is a hot cake in trade. The makers have closed the non-theatrical deals and the film is on track. The schedules are planned perfectly and the shoot is happening as per the plan. The makers recently reconfirmed that Peddi will hit the screens as per the plan on March 27th, 2026. The first single ‘Chikiri’ is an instant chartbuster all over and in all the languages. AR Rahman composed the music and Ram Charan added grace with his dance moves.

There are a lot of inquiries about the theatrical deals of Peddi and there is a mad rush to acquire the rights but the makers are not worried. They are not in a rush to close the theatrical deals as there is enough time. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi and he is a known face across the Tollywood circles. He is a key financier for Mythri Movie Makers. Mythri is also associated with Peddi which is also an added advantage. Hence, the theatrical deals will be closed next year after Sankranthi 2026. Most of the distributors are finalized but the agreements are not done. Venkata Satish Kilaru will announce the details next year officially.

Peddi is a rustic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.

Previous Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song

Latest

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue