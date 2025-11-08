Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Ram Charan’s next film Peddi is a hot cake in trade. The makers have closed the non-theatrical deals and the film is on track. The schedules are planned perfectly and the shoot is happening as per the plan. The makers recently reconfirmed that Peddi will hit the screens as per the plan on March 27th, 2026. The first single ‘Chikiri’ is an instant chartbuster all over and in all the languages. AR Rahman composed the music and Ram Charan added grace with his dance moves.

There are a lot of inquiries about the theatrical deals of Peddi and there is a mad rush to acquire the rights but the makers are not worried. They are not in a rush to close the theatrical deals as there is enough time. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as producer with Peddi and he is a known face across the Tollywood circles. He is a key financier for Mythri Movie Makers. Mythri is also associated with Peddi which is also an added advantage. Hence, the theatrical deals will be closed next year after Sankranthi 2026. Most of the distributors are finalized but the agreements are not done. Venkata Satish Kilaru will announce the details next year officially.

Peddi is a rustic entertainer directed by Buchi Babu and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.