x
Switch to: తెలుగు
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
View all stories
Home > Politics

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality

Published on November 24, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality

Railway Zone

In a significant development towards establishing the South Coast Railway Zone (SCoR) in Visakhapatnam, the Indian Railways has floated an e-tender for the construction of its General Manager’s office complex. The tender (No: ETCECONIVSKP2024048), with an estimated value of ₹149.16 crore, marks a crucial step in materializing the long-awaited railway zone in Uttarandhra region.

The project involves the construction of a G9 office complex (B2+B1+G+9) and associated works in Visakhapatnam. According to the tender document, the construction period is set for 24 months, with the bid submission deadline being December 27, 2024.

Adding to the significance of this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on December 29, where he might lay the foundation stone for the railway zone project. This visit could mark a historic moment for the city and the entire region.

The tender follows a two-packet system with normal bidding procedures. Joint Venture (JV) firms are permitted to participate in the bidding process. The earnest money deposit is set at ₹7,608,200 and project falls under the Capital Works category.

The establishment of the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam has been a long-standing demand of the Uttarandhra region, now with AP CM Nara Chandrababu’s initiative, the project is finally happening and this tender marks a concrete step towards fulfilling that aspiration. The new railway zone is expected to boost regional development and improve railway operations in the coastal areas.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled for December 2, 2024, providing potential bidders an opportunity to clarify their queries about this significant infrastructure project.

This development represents a major milestone for the TDP lead NDA alliance, in the journey of establishing Visakhapatnam as a crucial railway hub in the country, bringing both administrative efficiency and economic benefits to the Uttarandhra region.

-Sanyogita

Previous KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
else

TRENDING

image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby