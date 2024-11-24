Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality

In a significant development towards establishing the South Coast Railway Zone (SCoR) in Visakhapatnam, the Indian Railways has floated an e-tender for the construction of its General Manager’s office complex. The tender (No: ETCECONIVSKP2024048), with an estimated value of ₹149.16 crore, marks a crucial step in materializing the long-awaited railway zone in Uttarandhra region.

The project involves the construction of a G9 office complex (B2+B1+G+9) and associated works in Visakhapatnam. According to the tender document, the construction period is set for 24 months, with the bid submission deadline being December 27, 2024.

Adding to the significance of this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Visakhapatnam on December 29, where he might lay the foundation stone for the railway zone project. This visit could mark a historic moment for the city and the entire region.

The tender follows a two-packet system with normal bidding procedures. Joint Venture (JV) firms are permitted to participate in the bidding process. The earnest money deposit is set at ₹7,608,200 and project falls under the Capital Works category.

The establishment of the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam has been a long-standing demand of the Uttarandhra region, now with AP CM Nara Chandrababu’s initiative, the project is finally happening and this tender marks a concrete step towards fulfilling that aspiration. The new railway zone is expected to boost regional development and improve railway operations in the coastal areas.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled for December 2, 2024, providing potential bidders an opportunity to clarify their queries about this significant infrastructure project.

This development represents a major milestone for the TDP lead NDA alliance, in the journey of establishing Visakhapatnam as a crucial railway hub in the country, bringing both administrative efficiency and economic benefits to the Uttarandhra region.

-Sanyogita