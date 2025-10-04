Vishnu Vishal’s Aaryan Gets Nithiin’s Family Backing

Vishnu Vishal will next be seen in a gritty crime thriller Aaryan helmed by director Praveen K. Produced under the banner of Vishnu Vishal Studioz in collaboration with Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh, the film is set to hit theatres on October 31st.

What adds more weight to the project is its strong distribution support in the Telugu states, as Aaryan will be released across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Sreshth Movies, owned by Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy. Sreshth Movies has previously handled big-ticket films like Vikram and Amaran, both of which performed remarkably well.

Building anticipation ahead of its release, the makers recently launched a power-packed teaser just before Dussehra. The promo has received strong praise for its tense atmosphere and intriguing storyline, teasing a deadly cat-and-mouse chase involving a ruthless serial killer and a determined cop.

The makers are gearing up to intensify the promotions with plans to release the soundtrack and trailer soon.