Vrusshabha is a Shock for Malayalam Cinema

2025 has been a great year for Malayalam cinema. The industry witnessed some of the biggest hits and all the top stars have done a number of films. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s recent offering Vrusshabha released on December 25th after multiple delays. The trailer failed to grab the attention and Vrusshabha opened on a poor note. With mixed reviews, Vrusshabha struggled to make decent money. The film was made on a budget of Rs 70 crores and the film struggled to collect Rs 2 crores.

Vrusshabha is rejected badly by the audience and the producers will be left in huge losses. The bigger shock came for Mohanlal after his mother passed away after the film’s release. Vrusshabha is a big shock for Malayalam cinema and Mohanlal. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film featured Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi, Ajay and Neha Saxena in the lead roles. Connekkt Media and Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios produced this mega budget attempt.