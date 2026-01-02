Chiru’s MSG Trailer Date Confirmed

The makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi have finally lifted the curtain on one of the most awaited updates. The trailer launch date is sealed, and the celebration begins in just two days.

The theatrical trailer of MSG will be unveiled on January 4th, setting the perfect stage for the film’s entry into the festive race. There is huge anticipation and the trailer is likely to give a glimpse into the film’s main plot. Chiranjeevi, in the trailer poster, is seen in a white shirt and dark pants, kneeling on one knee while holding a shotgun upright, framed by a grand staircase behind him and surrounded by men in intense action poses.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble, with Victory Venkatesh appearing in a significant role, while Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa add star power to the cast. Backed by producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, the film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, who is currently riding high with three chartbuster tracks. From the sensational Meesala Pilla to the trending Sasirekha and the festive favourite Sankranthi Adiripoddhi, the album has already turned into a rage.

With the trailer arriving, the team is gearing up to shift promotions into high gear. Meanwhile, the advance ticket sales in the USA have already soared beyond 100K.