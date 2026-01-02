2026 has to be a Comeback for Mega Heroes

Chiranjeevi: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s last film Bhola Shankar was a huge disappointment. Megastar completed Vishwambara and the film got delayed due to the extensive VFX work involved. He did not have any release in 2025 and he has high hopes on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is the director of this hilarious entertainer. Megastar is confident on his comeback and he wants to continue his success streak with Vishwambara that will release during June 2026. Chiranjeevi will have two releases in 2026.

Ram Charan: Ram Charan spent close to three years on Game Changer and the film ended up as a debacle. He is shooting for Peddi and the film releases in March. Uppena fame Buchi Babu is the director and the film is a rustic sportsdrama. The expectations are big on this film and Peddi is the most awaited film from Telugu in 2026. Charan too is in plan to make a perfect comeback with Peddi.

Sai Dharam Tej: Virupaksha is a sensational hit for Sai Dharam Tej and the film released in 2023. He has dedicated over two years for SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The film releases in summer 2026 and the teaser cut was impressive. Sai Dharam Tej is in plans to score one more hit with Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Debutant Rohit KP is the director of this film.

Varun Tej: Varun Tej has delivered so many disasters in the recent years. His market tumbled down badly and the actor is in plans to make a comeback soon. He is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju and this comic entertainer will release in summer this year. Varun Tej has lined up two new films and the announcements are due. It is an acid test for the actor and he has to make a strong comeback this year.

Vaisshnav Tej: Uppena fame Vaisshnav Tej has taken a long gap after delivering flops. He rejected several scripts. Vaisshnav Tej has finalized a film which will be announced soon. The shoot starts this year but it may release in 2027. Mega fans are waiting for the next film of Vaisshnav Tej.

Allu Sirish: Allu Sirish is making his comeback after a gap. Subbu Mangadevi who directed films like Bachhala Malli and Solo Brathuke So Better will direct the comeback film of Sirish. The project starts in February and the film releases before the end of 2026.