Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

2026 has to be a Comeback for Mega Heroes

Published on January 2, 2026 by nymisha

2026 has to be a Comeback for Mega Heroes

Chiranjeevi: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s last film Bhola Shankar was a huge disappointment. Megastar completed Vishwambara and the film got delayed due to the extensive VFX work involved. He did not have any release in 2025 and he has high hopes on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi is the director of this hilarious entertainer. Megastar is confident on his comeback and he wants to continue his success streak with Vishwambara that will release during June 2026. Chiranjeevi will have two releases in 2026.

Ram Charan: Ram Charan spent close to three years on Game Changer and the film ended up as a debacle. He is shooting for Peddi and the film releases in March. Uppena fame Buchi Babu is the director and the film is a rustic sportsdrama. The expectations are big on this film and Peddi is the most awaited film from Telugu in 2026. Charan too is in plan to make a perfect comeback with Peddi.

Sai Dharam Tej: Virupaksha is a sensational hit for Sai Dharam Tej and the film released in 2023. He has dedicated over two years for SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The film releases in summer 2026 and the teaser cut was impressive. Sai Dharam Tej is in plans to score one more hit with Sambarala Yeti Gattu. Debutant Rohit KP is the director of this film.

Varun Tej: Varun Tej has delivered so many disasters in the recent years. His market tumbled down badly and the actor is in plans to make a comeback soon. He is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju and this comic entertainer will release in summer this year. Varun Tej has lined up two new films and the announcements are due. It is an acid test for the actor and he has to make a strong comeback this year.

Vaisshnav Tej: Uppena fame Vaisshnav Tej has taken a long gap after delivering flops. He rejected several scripts. Vaisshnav Tej has finalized a film which will be announced soon. The shoot starts this year but it may release in 2027. Mega fans are waiting for the next film of Vaisshnav Tej.

Allu Sirish: Allu Sirish is making his comeback after a gap. Subbu Mangadevi who directed films like Bachhala Malli and Solo Brathuke So Better will direct the comeback film of Sirish. The project starts in February and the film releases before the end of 2026.

