Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

There has been an interesting clash between Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri at the Tollywood box-office over the weekend. As predicted, Mirai opened on a grand note and the numbers remained super strong because of the positive word of mouth. Mirai witnessed a huge rise in the numbers after extra shows were added as per the demand. The film performed exceptionally well in the USA and registered several records for a Teja Sajja’s film. Mirai is the second blockbuster for Telugu cinema in September after Little Hearts.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindhapuri suffered badly due to Mirai but the film settled well by Friday night. The numbers have seen a rise on Saturday and Kishkindhapuri performed well on Sunday. The film will recover the investment if it remains strong over the weekdays. Little Hearts had a decent weekend while all the last week’s releases have tumbled down. Kotha Lokah: Chapter 1 was decent in the limited screens. On the whole, it is Mirai’s show over the weekend.