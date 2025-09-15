x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

Published on September 15, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead
image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

There has been an interesting clash between Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindapuri at the Tollywood box-office over the weekend. As predicted, Mirai opened on a grand note and the numbers remained super strong because of the positive word of mouth. Mirai witnessed a huge rise in the numbers after extra shows were added as per the demand. The film performed exceptionally well in the USA and registered several records for a Teja Sajja’s film. Mirai is the second blockbuster for Telugu cinema in September after Little Hearts.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Kishkindhapuri suffered badly due to Mirai but the film settled well by Friday night. The numbers have seen a rise on Saturday and Kishkindhapuri performed well on Sunday. The film will recover the investment if it remains strong over the weekdays. Little Hearts had a decent weekend while all the last week’s releases have tumbled down. Kotha Lokah: Chapter 1 was decent in the limited screens. On the whole, it is Mirai’s show over the weekend.

Next October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Previous Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination
else

TRENDING

image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

Latest

image
US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead
image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show
image
Bigg Boss 9 Weekend Episode: Fun, Revelations and a Shocking Elimination

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event