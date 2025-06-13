x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?

Published on June 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?

Kannappa happens to be the dream project of Manchu Vishnu and he has dedicated years for the film. His team also has done enough research and extensive pre-production work. Vishnu also has allocated ample time for the promotions of Kannappa. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director of the project but he was rarely seen during the promotions. The director’s name was not even mentioned on any promotional stage of Kannappa till date.

Vishnu has been discussing about the actors and the making of the film but he never revealed about the director’s work during the promotions of the film. Vishnu is taking the promotions on his shoulders and he mostly mentioned about Prabhas during the promotions. Even Mukesh Kumar Singh too did not promote Kannappa till date. The film is announced for June 27th release and the trailer of the film will be out soon.

Next A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati Previous Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
else

TRENDING

image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Interesting Rumor: Allu Arjun to work with a Malayalam Director

Latest

image
A New Record for Anushka’s Ghaati
image
Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?
image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kommineni
image
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai
image
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Midday Meal Scheme

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch