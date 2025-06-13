Why is Kannappa Director not Promoted?

Kannappa happens to be the dream project of Manchu Vishnu and he has dedicated years for the film. His team also has done enough research and extensive pre-production work. Vishnu also has allocated ample time for the promotions of Kannappa. Mukesh Kumar Singh is the director of the project but he was rarely seen during the promotions. The director’s name was not even mentioned on any promotional stage of Kannappa till date.

Vishnu has been discussing about the actors and the making of the film but he never revealed about the director’s work during the promotions of the film. Vishnu is taking the promotions on his shoulders and he mostly mentioned about Prabhas during the promotions. Even Mukesh Kumar Singh too did not promote Kannappa till date. The film is announced for June 27th release and the trailer of the film will be out soon.