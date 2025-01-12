“Won’t Spare Anyone, Including Officials” – BRS MLA

Padi Kaushik Reddy, the BRS MLA from Huzurabad, has accused Congress leaders of resorting to harassment when asked for funds. He revealed that only 50% of the loan waiver has been implemented in his constituency and demanded that the remaining 50% be processed immediately. Reddy also highlighted that during KCR’s tenure, 18,500 families benefited from the Dalit Bandhu scheme and urged the government to release the second installment of the scheme.

Kaushik Reddy issued a stern warning to Congress leaders, stating that intimidation tactics won’t work. He firmly stood by farmers, demanding that the government provide ₹15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Reddy also criticized Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay, alleging that his position was a “gift” from KCR. He challenged Dr. Sanjay to resign from his post and contest elections on a Congress ticket if he had the courage.

Padi Kaushik Reddy expressed his anger over Congress leaders who, despite winning elections with BRS support, are now speaking against the party. He questioned their loyalty and accused them of betraying the people’s trust. Reddy also raised concerns about the police’s role, alleging that hundreds of policemen were deployed to escort him out of a meeting. He vowed to continue questioning such actions and predicted that KCR would return as Chief Minister in three years, warning that no one, including officials, would be spared.

A review meeting at the Karimnagar Collectorate on Sunday took an unexpected turn when a heated argument broke out between Padi Kaushik Reddy and Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay. The clash occurred during discussions about government schemes, with Reddy questioning Dr. Sanjay’s political allegiance. The situation escalated, leading to a verbal spat between the two MLAs. Police eventually intervened and forcibly removed Reddy from the meeting. Telangana Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Sridhar Babu were present during the incident.