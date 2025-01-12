Former CM’s sensational comments on politics:

Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy made sensational comments on today’s politics, describing how increasing influence of money power is degrading electoral democracy.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, who had served as the last CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, expressed concern over the sorry state of politics, speaking at a Sankranti festive meet held in Vijayawada on Sunday.

“The values in politics are declining to new lows. Corruption has engulfed every sphere. We have to fear to contest elections today. Politicians who have earned money by looting people are contesting politics and public are also voting for them,” said Kiran Kumar Reddy, expressing his despair over the immoral political trends.

“It is getting increasingly difficult for sincere and honest leaders to survive in today’s politics. Only rich politicians with money bags are winning and after coming to power, they are looting. Unfortunately politicians and officials are together in this corruption and loot,” rued senior leader Kiran Kumar Reddy.

While the opinions expressed by Kiran Kumar Reddy are voiced by many, the hard-hitting observation coming from a senior politician, who had served as CM of a big state, makes them critical and important.

Kiran Kumar Reddy is considered one of the important figures in AP CMs list, as he led the state during Telangana formation. He was the last CM of undivided AP. Though a staunch Congressman, he joined BJP later, disappointed with Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style.