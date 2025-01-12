Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Blockbuster Bookings

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, the upcoming family entertainer starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi, is all set for a grand release in a couple of days on January 14th. Produced by Shirish and Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has already generated great interest, thanks to its blockbuster music, hilarious trailer, and a strategic promotional campaign.

Its wholesome, family-oriented storyline, combined with humor and crime elements, has struck a chord with movie buffs. The film is quickly becoming the frontrunner for this year’s festival releases.

The film’s advance bookings have been nothing short of phenomenal, with Hyderabad alone registering 2 crore gross in sales ahead of its release. Through vigorous promotions, the film has maintained its momentum, trending at the top on BookMyShow with 1 lakh ticket sales so far, which is a great achievement for a film of its genre.

With strong demand both domestically and overseas, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is likely to become Venkatesh’s biggest opener.