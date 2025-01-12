NBK races to the Top among Veterans

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been in exceptional form and he delivered three back-to-back blockbusters. For the remuneration he has been taking, his producers have made handsome profits for all his films. Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy and Bhagavath Kesari are the last films of Balayya and they are quite impressive. His recent film Daaku Maharaaj released today and the response has been unanimous. The film opened on a decent note and there is a huge demand for tickets for the film for the evening and night shows. The distributors have increased the screens for the film all over the Telugu states for the evening and night shows.

The advance sales for the film for tomorrow are promising and Balayya delivered one more solid hit with Daaku Maharaaj. His subtle performance is widely appreciated by the audience. Daaku Maharaaj is a technically sound film with some roaring performance and grand production values. Daaku Maharaaj is directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by S Naga Vamsi. The team has been extremely confident on the film and Thaman’s background score is receiving good appreciation. Balayya is dominating all the veteran actors and he is on the top in the league for now.