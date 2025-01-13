x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Published on January 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again
image
Nandamuri fans laud Thaman
image
Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Director Nakkina Trinath Rao, currently working on Mazaka with Sandeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, and Anshu, has stirred controversy during the film’s teaser launch event. His remarks, particularly about the heroines, have gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Trinath Rao’s first controversial comment was about Anshu, the heroine of the iconic film Manmadhudu, released two decades ago. He mentioned his admiration for her back then but added an offensive remark about her weight loss. He suggested she put on weight as Telugu audiences prefer actresses with “big sizes.” This comment was widely criticised for insensitivity, embarrassing both the audience and the actress. Within a day, media and social media platforms erupted in backlash, calling out the director’s remarks.

The second incident involved the heroine Ritu Varma. Trinath Rao pretended to forget her name during the event, asking for water to “recall” it. This act was seen as a parody of Allu Arjun’s recent public lapse, where he momentarily forgot the name of Revanth Reddy, CM of Telangana, on stage. While it may have been an attempt at humour, it did not sit well with Allu Arjun’s fans, who slammed the director online.

Insiders suggest these comments were deliberate attempts to draw attention to Mazaka, a film previously flying under the radar. While the controversy has generated significant publicity, critics argue that such tactics, though effective in gaining attention, might not translate to audience interest in watching the film. Publicity stunts aside, the director’s approach has sparked a debate on ethical promotion strategies in the Telugu film industry.

Next Nandamuri fans laud Thaman Previous NBK races to the Top among Veterans
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again

Latest

image
Sharwa 37 First Look: NBK and Ram Charan to Release
image
A Packed 2025 for Sithara Entertainments
image
Blockbuster duo to Reunite again
image
Nandamuri fans laud Thaman
image
Director’s Intentional Comments Spark Publicity but Fail to Generate Movie Interest

Most Read

image
“Won’t Spare Anyone, Including Officials” – BRS MLA
image
Former CM’s sensational comments on politics:
image
Revanth Reddy stresses on the need for student politics

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow