x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute
image
Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh
image
Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy
image
Mysaa, Rashmika Kicks Off A Bold Chapter
image
Photos: Mysaa Movie Launch Photos

Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh’s fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback. He is directing Vijay Sethupathi in his next film and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. The film also has Tabu, Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay in other important roles. The genre of the film is yet to be known. There are a lot of names considered for the music composer and young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar has signed the project recently. Mahathi Swara Sagar started work for Vijay Sethupathi’s film recently.

This is the first time Puri and Mahathi Swara Sagar are working together. The shoot of this untitled film will be completed very quickly and the makers are in plans to release the film during Christmas in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures are the producers. Vijay Sethupathi is all excited about this film.

Next Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute Previous Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute
image
Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh
image
Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy

Latest

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu, A Fitting Tribute
image
Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh
image
Vishwambhara: Director clarifies on Keeravani controversy
image
Mysaa, Rashmika Kicks Off A Bold Chapter
image
Photos: Mysaa Movie Launch Photos

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay Slams Congress, Warns of Political Reckoning Over Temple Demolition in Hyderabad
image
Kiran Kumar Reddy missing!
image
SIT seizes incriminating documents from Jagan’s firm

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini