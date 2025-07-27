Young Music Composer for Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh’s fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback. He is directing Vijay Sethupathi in his next film and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. The film also has Tabu, Samyuktha, Duniya Vijay in other important roles. The genre of the film is yet to be known. There are a lot of names considered for the music composer and young music director Mahathi Swara Sagar has signed the project recently. Mahathi Swara Sagar started work for Vijay Sethupathi’s film recently.

This is the first time Puri and Mahathi Swara Sagar are working together. The shoot of this untitled film will be completed very quickly and the makers are in plans to release the film during Christmas in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures are the producers. Vijay Sethupathi is all excited about this film.