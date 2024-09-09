x
Home > Politics

Youtubers and digital media outlets decry CM Revanth Reddy

Published on September 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Youtubers and digital media outlets decry CM Revanth Reddy

Youtubers, influencers and digital media outlets are clearly hurt over CM Revanth Reddy’s comments mocking them. Many are pained over his comments, stressing it was because of their unflinching support, Revanth Reddy rose to become CM and deriding them after assuming the top job, is not befitting his stature.

In a journalists function, CM Revanth Reddy in a mocking tone said that youtube channels have become more in number than main stream media outlets. “More than journalists, these YouTube journalists are rising everywhere. Any one with a mike and a camera is presenting himself as journalist and doing whatever he wants and troubling government,” underlined CM Revanth Reddy.

While the intention of CM, hinting at regulating digital media can be appreciated, the way he expressed it has hurt many in the digital media and content creation space.

It is no secret, at a time when autocratic KCR unleased terror on Opposition Congress party and on Revanth Reddy personally, it was youtubers, influencers and digital news portals which stood with Opposition. At a time when media was completely under the tight grip of KCR, it was social media which came to the rescue of Revanth Reddy and Congress.

Everyone knows how youtubers like MLC Teenmar Mallana, Tolivelugu Raghu, Mahipal Yadav and others braved KCR Sarkar for supporting Opposition. Even influencers like Prof Nageshwar, Akunuri Murali, Advocate Sarat, and others effectively leveraged digital news outlets and social media space in support of Congress.

While these are some prominent names, thousands of small youtubers and influencers voluntarily rallied behind Congress and Revanth Reddy, helping party come back to power.

So, getting sneered by same Congress Chief Minister whom they had selflessly supported has hurt their sentiments. Many are expressing their pain and anguish over CM Revanth Reddy’s statement on digital and social media.

Unlike mainstream media demands, youtubers and digital news portals do not expect any benefits from government like accreditation cards, advertisements, lands. They only expect recognition and popularity. But, by misjudging digital media and youtubers, CM Revanth Reddy has attracted their disapproval.

Dnr

