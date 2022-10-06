YSR Congress welcomes KCR’s BRS to AP

The ruling YSR Congress welcomed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), headed by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The party finds no threat to it from the BRS as the YSR Congress-led government had fulfilled 98 per cent of the promises that it had made to people before the 2019 general elections.

YSR Congress general secretary, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that his party would welcome any new political party in the state. He said that more parties would increase competition among the political parties and it would result in quality of service to the people.

He claimed that the YSR Congress had implemented 98 per cent of the promises that the party made during the 2019 general elections and it had no fear of losing the 2024 electoral battle. He said that the YSR Congress is not afraid of any political party.

Minister for Education, Botsa Satyanarayana, also expressed similar feelings over the BRS making arrangements to come to the state. He said that there was no political vacuum in the state for the new party. However, the new party would have to share the opposition votes only, he asserted. He said that the BRS would not have any impact on the YSR Congress Party’s electoral prospects.

Another Minister Jogi Ramesh too reacted to the BRS entering the State for the next election. He said that KCR would not win even a single seat in Andhra Pradesh. He said that people have made up their minds to support the YSR Congress and the party had no fear of anyone entering the political battle in the state.