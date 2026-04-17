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Home > Politics

₹8,175 Crore Lithium Battery Project in Rambilli Boosts AP’s Clean Energy Ambitions

Published on April 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

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₹8,175 Crore Lithium Battery Project in Rambilli Boosts AP’s Clean Energy Ambitions

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a major push in clean energy with a large lithium ion battery manufacturing project coming up in Rambilli, in Anakapalli district. The project, backed by an investment of ₹8,175 crore, is expected to strengthen the state’s industrial base and create significant employment opportunities.

Located near Visakhapatnam, the project adds to the growing list of major investments in North Andhra. The region is fast turning into an industrial hub with strong presence in steel, pharma, IT, and port-based industries. New data centres and green energy projects have already brought fresh momentum, and this battery unit is set to take it further.

This project is important because of its integrated setup. It will handle everything from battery cells to battery packs and energy management systems at one location. As renewable energy usage increases, efficient storage solutions are becoming essential, and this unit is expected to meet that demand.

The facility is likely to generate around 3,000 jobs and support several ancillary industries. The first phase is expected to be completed by July 2027, with plans to scale up capacity to 20 gigawatt hours in the future.

The company behind the project already operates globally and exports to more than 30 countries. With this move, it is expanding into energy storage, and Andhra Pradesh is set to benefit from that shift.

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