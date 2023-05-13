2024 polls will be a war between poor and millionaire Jagan, says Lokesh Agle

The Assembly elections to be held in 2024 will be a war between the crorepati and Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the poor who are struggling hard to fill their stomachs, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Atmakur of Srisailam Assembly segment during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh asked as to how can Jagan, who has lakhs of crores worth properties, including massive buildings in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Tadepalli, call himself as poor. So, the coming Assembly polls will be between this multi-millionaire and the poor, Lokesh remarked.

Observing that the TDP is always be the care of address welfare while the YSRCP is known for corruption, the TDP national general secretary said that NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP, introduced welfare to the nation when Jagan was a kid.

“Several welfare schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, power supply at highly subsidised rates, pension for those who crosses 65 years of age, Janatha Clothes and pucca houses were introduced by the TDP,” he pointed out.

This Chief Minister on the one hand is giving a mere Rs 10 to the poor and on the other grabbing Rs 100, Lokesh said and felt that Jagan has no moral right to talk about welfare and development. Stating that he is fortunate to have his pada yatra on this sacred land of Srisailam, the TDP national leader said that Yuva Galam is praja galam (people’s voice).

It was NT Rama Rao who turned Rayalaseema into a fertile land by taking steps to supply the Krishna river water to the region, he said, adding that Jagan has done nothing to the State in these four years. “Even the GO 1 which was brought in only to create hurdles to my pada yatra has been quashed by the High Court,” he said and made it clear that getting feared is not in his biography.

Daring Jagan to come for an open debate on the welfare schemes implemented during the TDP regime and now, Lokesh stated that Minister, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, used highly objectionable language against a farmer for just making an appeal to purchase his farm products. Mr Lokesh demanded an unconditional apology from the Minister to the farmer.