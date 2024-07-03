x
Home > Movie News > 2024 Second Half: A Treat for Tollywood

2024 Second Half: A Treat for Tollywood

Published on July 3, 2024

2024 Second Half: A Treat for Tollywood

Spread the love

The first half of 2024 is not an exciting one for Telugu cinema. The crucial summer season is wasted and there are fewer films that impressed the audience and made profits. Most of the top Tollywood actors are all set to test their luck during the second half of the year. Actors like NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Ram, Gopichand, Ravi Teja, Nithiin and Naga Chaitanya will test their luck during the second half of the year. There are several films that are yet to lock the release date. The second half of the year is packed with several releases almost every week. This would be a treat for the audience. Here is the chart of releases for the second half of 2024:

July:

12th: Indian 2
19th: Darling
26th: Buddy, Raayan

August:

15th: Double iSmart, Aay, 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu
23rd: Viswam
29th: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

September:

5th: GOAT
6th: Sundarakanda
13th: Mr Bachchan
27th: Devara, Lucky Baskhar

October:

10th: Vettaiyan, Kanguva
31st: Game Changer

December:

6th: Pushpa: The Rule
20th: Thandel, Robinhood

