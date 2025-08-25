AA22XA6 team joins hands with Connekkt Mobscene ?

Allu Arjun’s film with director Atlee is growing bigger and bigger with each passing day as the team is putting all efforts to ensure that it gets global appeal even before the first look is out. It all started with the grand announcement with a spectacular video which revealed that Atlee is going to collaborate with renowned Hollywood studios and acclaimed global technicians to enhance the visual quality of this untitled film.

Later, there have been reports that the makers approached English actors like Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson to play the prime antagonist’s role in this film. This is a clear indication that Atlee wants to project this as a pan-world drama which will draw the attention of audiences across the globe. Now, the latest reports suggest that the team has initiated talks with Hollywood’s leading marketing agency Connekkt Mobscene, which marketed marquee films like Avatar, Dune, Fast and Furious etc to design the publicity campaign for this much anticipated film.

Recently, the executive Vice President of creative content at Mobscene is said to have met the makers of Allu Arjun – Atlee film in Mumbai and discussed about potential collaboration very soon. Atlee has reportedly informed his producers that he requires a reliable and popular agency which can chalk out unique and sensational marketing strategies before the film’s release and suggested some renowned agencies in Hollywood.

As the film is budgeted at close to 1000 Crores, it will require a massive international release to recoup the investment. So, the makers didn’t blink an eyelid when the Hollywood agency quoted a staggering price for this handsome collaboration.

Tentatively titled AA22XA6, the film is coming from the stables of Sun Pictures. It will feature a star-studded casting from all over the globe.