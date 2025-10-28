x
Home > Movie News

Adivi Sesh's Dacoit Locks Ugadi Release

Published on October 28, 2025

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit Locks Ugadi Release

Adivi Sesh’s love and action drama Dacoit has locked its new release date. Originally slated to arrive in theatres this Christmas, the film will now hit the big screens on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

The makers unveiled a striking release-date poster featuring Sesh and Mrunal Thakur seated inside a car amidst chaos. With Sesh aiming a gun at unseen enemies and Mrunal appearing visibly shaken, the poster teases an intense moment from the film’s high-octane action block.

Dacoit is tipped to be a gripping blend of romance and revenge, marking another ambitious project from Annapurna Studios. The film is directed by Shaniel Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-produced by Suniel Narang

Bollywood filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap makes his Telugu debut in a crucial role as a police officer.

