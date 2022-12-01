Adivi Sesh’s Hit 2 U.S. Premieres Today

Phars Films, known for releasing blockbuster movies like RRR, Bheemla Nayak, etc. this year, releasing Adivi Sesh’s Hit: The 2nd Case in Overseas in association Classic Entertainments.

Hit: The 2nd Case premieres getting screened today in the USA in around 300 Locations. Bookings opened in all the locations now.

Adivi Sesh is on a success streak giving back to back blockbusters with different subject with each of his films. He has earned a huge reputation and following in the audience as a result. He is joined by Nani, the producer of the film who is another favorite of the audience for unique subjects. So the expectations are high on this Sailesh’s directorial.

The teaser and trailer of the film increased the hype around the film big time. The trailer indicates the team is up for another nail-biting thriller from the HIT franchise this time. The trailer created so much of curiosity in the audience about who is the Killer and what is his motive behind the gruesome murders.

The distributors have priced the tickets at affordable rates given the following of Sesh in the family audience as well. Audience can take advantage of this affordable prices to watch the movie in theaters along with their families and relish the nail-biting action packed thriller.

