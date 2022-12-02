HIT The Second Case Review

HIT THE Second Case Movie Review

HIT2 Movie Telugu360 Live Updates from USA :

Final Report : Pretty average flick at the best, Adivi Sesh brand is the saving grace.Production standards are good, audience do experience a slick film.

But,the backstory of the killer is weak, and killer casting went wrong too. For average cinema goers,The suspense factor opens up by the middle of the second half which makes rest of the film not so engaging.

7:00AM Movie ends as a curtain raiser to HIT3

6:50AM The killer is a miscast

6:15AM Killer sends threat notes to KD indicating kill more girls

1st Half Report : First Half is short, one hour in duration, which sets up the core story.

5:45AM Sanjana Murder , serial Murder investigation by KD is going on

5:40AM Aarya , KD are in Live-in relationship

5:20AM A gruesome murder happens in Social Pub . 4 Girls are murdered

5:10AM Krishna Dev ( Adivi Sesh ) is Vizag SP , AARYA ( Meenakshi ) is his girl friend

