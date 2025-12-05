x
Akhanda 2 Release: So Many Challenges

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

Akhanda 2 Release: So Many Challenges

Akhanda 2 has hit a roadblock and the makers are trying hard to clear all the financial hurdles. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. Though there are reports that the film will be released tomorrow, the tougher part is overseas. The entire shows for the first weekend across the USA and other countries are allocated for other films. It is not an easy task to change the schedules as there are strict rules implemented by the top multiplex chains.

If the makers finalize a new release date, they have to invest and promote the film on a grander note. They have to re-apply for the ticket hikes and special permissions for the premieres from the governments of Telugu states again. The team has to face the media and there would be one big question about what happened before the release and the rift with EROS International. The distributors have to clear the pending dues and the makers have to ensure a grand release with big openings. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film and most of them are worried about the delay. The new release date has to generate the needed buzz followed by a grand opening.

For now, the makers are busy settling the issue and the announcement will follow.

Next Exclusive Interview with Hero Shree Nandu & Actress Yamini Bhaskar Previous Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh
