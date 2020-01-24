Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo $12 & Below in USA

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo entered into 3rd week and sill running strong in some locations.

Watch Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo now for $12 (exceptions apply) and below. Some locations morning shows are as low as $7.

Thanks to all the overseas patrons for their overwhelming response and making Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo as landslide victory.

Now you can watch it again with regular ticket prices. It’s a good opportunity for the repeated audience to watch again with low ticket prices.

BlueSky welcome on behalf of overseas patrons wizard of Words Trivikram and Stylish Start Allu Arjun into their first $3+ M club in USA.

As you won’t see this movie on Amazon Prime or Netflix, watch it on Big screens and Enjoy the Movie with your Family and Friends.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC