Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Published on January 9, 2026 by swathy

All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara are teaming up for a social drama titled Parasakthi. The film was slated for January 10th release across the globe and the team is tensed as the censor formalities are not cleared. After Sudha Kongara did not agree for the cuts, the film was sent to the Revision Committee. The final hurdles of Parasakthi are cleared and the film will release tomorrow. The censor certificate has been issued and the film received U/A certificate.

The final runtime of the film is 2 hours and 42 minutes. With the delay in the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, it is a golden opportunity for Parasakthi. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Dawn Pictures are the producers. The film is a political drama set in the 1960s and is based on real-life incidents that is about the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The film is finally passed with several cuts and will have a grand release in Tamil and Telugu languages tomorrow. Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa Murali will be seen in other important roles.

