All Hurdles Cleared for Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara are teaming up for a social drama titled Parasakthi. The film was slated for January 10th release across the globe and the team is tensed as the censor formalities are not cleared. After Sudha Kongara did not agree for the cuts, the film was sent to the Revision Committee. The final hurdles of Parasakthi are cleared and the film will release tomorrow. The censor certificate has been issued and the film received U/A certificate.

The final runtime of the film is 2 hours and 42 minutes. With the delay in the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, it is a golden opportunity for Parasakthi. Sreeleela is the leading lady and Dawn Pictures are the producers. The film is a political drama set in the 1960s and is based on real-life incidents that is about the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The film is finally passed with several cuts and will have a grand release in Tamil and Telugu languages tomorrow. Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa Murali will be seen in other important roles.