Allu Arjun and Anushka Complement Each Other

Anushka continues her audio interactions with actors to promote her upcoming movie Ghaati. This time it is her conversation with Icon Star Allu Arjun. The duo reminisced about their works together and they complemented each other. Allu Arjun and Anushka worked together in Vedam and Rudramadevi. Anushka said that Allu Arjun has turned out to be an inspiration for every husband after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun said that Anushka is the only actress who has done so many action films.

Allu Arjun asked “Sweety or Ghaati” and Anushka replied saying Sweety. Allu Arjun also wished the team of Ghaati and wished all the best. Directed by Krish, Ghaati is an action drama featuring Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu and Chaitanya Rao. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The film is high on expectations and it releases tomorrow.