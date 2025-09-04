x
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam' promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah's Electrifying Pictures
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun and Anushka Complement Each Other

Published on September 4, 2025 by sankar

Allu Arjun and Anushka Complement Each Other

Anushka continues her audio interactions with actors to promote her upcoming movie Ghaati. This time it is her conversation with Icon Star Allu Arjun. The duo reminisced about their works together and they complemented each other. Allu Arjun and Anushka worked together in Vedam and Rudramadevi. Anushka said that Allu Arjun has turned out to be an inspiration for every husband after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun said that Anushka is the only actress who has done so many action films.

Allu Arjun asked “Sweety or Ghaati” and Anushka replied saying Sweety. Allu Arjun also wished the team of Ghaati and wished all the best. Directed by Krish, Ghaati is an action drama featuring Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu and Chaitanya Rao. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments are the producers. The film is high on expectations and it releases tomorrow.

