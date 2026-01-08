Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading

Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is currently holidaying abroad. He will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film next week and the shooting portions of the film will be completed before October this year. Allu Arjun is in talks with several directors for his next and Lokesh Kanagaraj is on board to direct the project. After several sets of discussions, Allu Arjun has given his nod. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the project during Sankranthi 2026.

Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this project and the shoot commences post Dasara. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj will complete the pre-production work and the casting process. Lokesh and his team will work from Hyderabad for this project and a major portion of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad. Some of the top technicians are in talks for the film which is planned on a massive budget.