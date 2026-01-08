x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading

Published on January 8, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading
image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode

Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading

Icon Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is currently holidaying abroad. He will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film next week and the shooting portions of the film will be completed before October this year. Allu Arjun is in talks with several directors for his next and Lokesh Kanagaraj is on board to direct the project. After several sets of discussions, Allu Arjun has given his nod. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the project during Sankranthi 2026.

Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this project and the shoot commences post Dasara. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj will complete the pre-production work and the casting process. Lokesh and his team will work from Hyderabad for this project and a major portion of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad. Some of the top technicians are in talks for the film which is planned on a massive budget.

Next Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya Previous Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga
else

TRENDING

image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading
image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab

Latest

image
Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya
image
Allu Arjun’s Next Announcement Loading
image
Video : The RajaSaab – King Size Interview With Sandeep Reddy Vanga
image
Nenu Ready Teaser Launch With Raja Saab
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju Trailer: Full-On Entertainment Mode

Most Read

image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh
image
Andhra Pradesh Sets Two Guinness World Records on NH-544G Highway Project
image
SIT Issues Notices to Revanth Reddy’s Brother in Phone Tapping Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy