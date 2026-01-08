Jana Nayagan: A Great Escape for DVV Danayya

Tollywood producer DVV Danayya was on board to produce the last film of Vijay before making his political debut. After Vijay quoted big remuneration, DVV Danayya decided to walk out of the project. KVN Productions replaced DVV Danayya and they have paid all the expenses spent by Danayya for the film. KVN also offered a record remuneration of Rs 220 crores for Vijay which is the highest for the actor.

Now, the film is stuck with censor hurdles. When the film was set for a massive release on January 9th, the team of Jana Nayagan was yet to receive the censor certificate. A record remuneration was on cards and some of the top multiplexes are now refunding the money. There is no clarity about the new release date and the producers who spent massive money are left in huge stress. After the film gained buzz and the makers planned things efficiently, the film faced release hurdles. Vijay fans are left in deep shock because of the delay. Leave about the film’s result, it is a lucky escape for DVV Danayya.